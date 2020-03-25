BeiGene reports Abraxane shortage in China

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces a supply disruption in Abraxane (nanoparticle albumin-bound paclitaxel) due to the suspension of importation instituted by the China National Medical Products Administration. The agency took action after inspecting Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) manufacturing facility in the U.S. that, apparently, identified certain deficiencies.

BeiGene says it its working closely with BMY to restore supply via remediation efforts at the U.S. location. It has also submitted an application in China to qualify an alternative manufacturing site.

BMY's Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) supplies the product to BGNE under a 2017 agreement.