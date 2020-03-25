Eastman Chemical to cut 2020 capex by 24%

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will reduce planned 2020 capital spending to $325M-$375M, a 24% reduction at the midpoint from the previous expectation of $450M-$475M, which it says will provide a strong foundation during the coronavirus.

The company expects Q1 earnings to come in above the prior year period and above previous expectations, and sees breakeven free cash flow for Q1, which it says is well above typical Q1 free cash flow in prior years.

Eastman says its balance sheet is "solid" with no long-term debt maturities in 2020 and a "manageable" amount of debt due in 2021; it expects to reduce debt by more than $400M in 2020 by retiring certain existing borrowings.