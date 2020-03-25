Helios Technologies withdraws FY20 guidance due to COVID-19

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) says that global locations and production facilities remain fully operational at this time with the exception of the Company’s Faster facility in Italy.

Government mandates in Italy will require the temporary closure of the Company’s manufacturing location, Effective March 26th, it will temporarily close until April 3rd, pursuant to the current mandate.

Due to the COVID-19, the Company believes that its 2020 financial results will be impacted, especially beginning in Q2, but the magnitude and duration of the impact is uncertain.

In addition, production at any of its facilities may be further impacted as a result of possible future government, market or Company actions.

Helios is withdrawing its 2020 guidance. HLIO plans to provide an update when it announces its Q1 results, scheduled on May 4, 2020.

Press Release