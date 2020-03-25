Citi turns bullish on retail broker-dealers

Citi analyst William Katz upgrades Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD), and LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Buy from Neutral.

Lifts Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) to Neutral from Sell.

Believes "rates and the bulk of the market risk are now discounted" as he shifts to positive on retail broker-dealers from negative.

Sees modest yield curve steepening into end of the year helping to support stocks.

Sees "favorable structural changes" with advice gaining in importance and clients boosting cash allocations, which helps EPS.