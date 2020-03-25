Alexco announces over-night marketed public offering; shares slide ~10%

Alexco Resource (NYSEMKT:AXU) down 9.7% pre-market as the company files preliminary prospectus supplement for an over-night marketed public offering.

Price of the offering is yet to be determined, though the size is expected not to be less than $5M

Cormark Securities and underwriters will enter into the underwriting agreement

The Underwriters also have an option to sell additional 15% of the number of shares pursuant to the Offering

The proceeds will be used for preservation and advancement of Keno Hill mine development activity, exploration and for general working capital purposes.

Closing is expected by March 27, 2020