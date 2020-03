Airlines rally with stimulus on the table

Airline stocks are gaining for a second day on reports that the $2T stimulus deal includes $50B in loans for the industry.

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL): +15.7% today, -43.7% YTD.

Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL): +14.1% today, -47.9% YTD.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV): +8.5% today, -24.4% YTD.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL): +15.4% today, -51.5% YTD.

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU): +18.2% today, -40.7% YTD.

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA): +26.4% today, -55.9% YTD.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK): +14.8% today, -50.9% YTD.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT): -0.4% today, -47.6% YTD.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE): +27.9% today, -57.1% YTD.

Mesa Airlines (NASDAQ:MESA): +10.1% today, -57.8% YTD.