Teck expects lower production from Fort Hills project

Teck Resources (TECK -3.8% ) says that amid depressed prices for Western Canada Select, and to reduce negative cash flow from Fort Hills, it has been decided to temporarily operate Fort Hills as a single train facility.

Assuming ongoing production at Fort Hills on this basis through the remaining 2020, Suncor, as operator, expects Fort Hills production to be ~100,000 to 120,000 bbls/day, of which Teck’s share is 21.3%.

Teck expects its 2020 share of Fort Hills production will be reduced to ~8M to 9M barrels of bitumen, resulting in lower variable costs.

Though, unit costs will be higher at ~C$37 to C$40 per barrel for the remaining production, as fixed costs being covered by lower volumes.

Work is ongoing to assess opportunities to reduce or defer capital spending on the project