Stocks add to gains after stimulus agreement

Stocks extend yesterday's rally at the open, a day after the Dow posted its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933 and the S&P 500 rose by the most since October 2008; Dow +2.2% , S&P +1.1% , Nasdaq +0.6% .

The Dow is ahead of the other benchmarks in the early going largely due to outsized gains from Boeing ( +16.6% ) and Nike ( +9.3% ).

White House and Senate leaders agreed overnight to a $2T coronavirus stimulus bill, "obviously a very significant package, unprecedented in peacetime," says Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, but it will not be enough to prevent a sharp economic contraction in Q2.

European bourses trade mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +1.1% and France's CAC +0.6% but Germany's DAX -0.8% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +8% and China's Shanghai Composite +2.1% .

In the U.S., 10 of the 11 S&P sectors start green, led by industrials ( +1% ).