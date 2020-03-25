Deutsche leaves Apple sidelines after sell-off

Deutsche Bank upgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from Hold to Buy, citing the valuation after the recent sell-off, which has shares down nearly 16% YTD.

Analyst Jeriel Ong: "With the recent correction so far, we feel comfortable that investors will return to four drivers of the stock (iPhone, AirPods, Services, and GM mix shift) when the market stabilizes."

Ong still sees near-term risks in the retail store closures and supply chain disruptions, but the analyst is optimistic about the company's potential to earn $15/share in CY21.