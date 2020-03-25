Ackman's Pershing Square exits hedges, gets $2.6B

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management exited hedges generating ~$2.6B for the Pershing Square funds on March 23, including $2.1B for Pershing Square Holdings (OTCPK:PSHZF +6.5% ).

Compares with premiums paid and commissions totaling $27M, which offset mark-to-market losses in its equity portfolio.

The hedges were in the form of purchases of credit protection on various global investment grade and high yield credit indices.

Redeployed substantially all of the net proceeds by adding to its investments in Agilent (A +0.1% ), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B +1.7% ), Hilton (HLT +3.1% ), Lowe’s (LOW +3.4% ), and Restaurant Brands (QSR +2.8% ).

Also purchased shares in Starbucks (SBUX +1.4% ), an investment it had exited in January.

Sees having "higher portfolio turnover in this environment" of market volatility.