Green Dot jumps 13% as Starboard Value approves new CEO

Jeffrey Smith's Starboard Value LP backs Green Dot's (GDOT +12.4% ) appointment of Daniel R. Henry as CEO.

Other investors appear to agree as Green Dot shares surge 13% in early trading.

"We believe that Mr. Henry has the requisite skill set and industry experience to lead the transformation at Green Dot and focus on reinvigorating growth and improving profitability," Starboard Value LP said in a statement.

"We look forward to continuing our constructive dialogue with the company regarding operations, strategy, finance, and governance," it added.

