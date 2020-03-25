CytoSorbents up 23% on use of CytoSorb in Covid-19 patients

CytoSorbents (CTSO +23.4% ) is up in early trade on almost a 5x surge in volume in response to an update from CEO Phillip Chan, M.D., Ph.D., who says that healthcare providers in Italy, China, Germany and France have used its CytoSorb blood purification device in more than 70 critically ill COVID-19 patients to help treat cytokine storm and potentially life-threatening complications like acute respiratory syndrome and shock, adding that preliminary verbal reports have been "generally associated" with marked reductions in cytokine storm (out-of-control immune response) and inflammation, improved lung function, weaning from mechanical ventilation and reversal of shock.

CytoSorb is approved in the EU and is distributed in 58 countries around the world. It is not yet available in the U.S.