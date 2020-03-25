SoftBank gets two-notch downgrade at Moody's

Moody's cuts SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) from Ba1 to Ba3.

SoftBank says there's "no rationale" for the downgrade, which the company says will cause "significant confusion" for issuers and investors.

The tech giant wants Moody's to withdraw its rating.

Moody's response: "The two-notch downgrade to Ba3 reflects [SoftBank's] aggressive financial policy, as reflected by the unexpected size and apparent urgency of the rapid series of share repurchases, just as the drop in the stock market has put the value and liquidity of its portfolio value under stress."

In the past week, SoftBank has announced a record $18B buyback, planned to sell $14B in Alibaba shares to help raise $41B, and reportedly talked about going private.