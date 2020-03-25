McDonald's warns of material impact from pandemic

McDonald's (MCD +0.1% ) says the negative financial impact from the pandemic to its results cannot be reasonably estimated, but could be material.

The restaurant chain confirms that all of its locations in France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom are closed, while most markets have limited operations at best. China and Japan are two of the exceptions, with 95% of restaurants in China operating and "substantially all" in Japan.

McDonald's is planning on providing a more detailed update during its Q1 earnings release and conference call.

SEC Form 8-K