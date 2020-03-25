Trump backs away from fight to preserve refinery waivers

In a victory for the corn lobby and a defeat for oil refiners, the Trump administration reportedly will not appeal a federal court ruling that sharply limits its power to use waivers exempting refineries from U.S. biofuels blending requirements.

The Environmental Protection Agency had until the end of March 24 to file a challenge, but no such filing has been entered in a case docket on the U.S. government's electronic public access service for court records, Reuters reports.

Oil refiners say the waivers have been crucial to keeping small refineries afloat, but the agriculture industry claims the waivers have been overused and have cut into demand for corn-based ethanol.

