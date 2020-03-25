Uber sues Los Angeles over real-time data

Uber (NYSE:UBER) is suing the Los Angeles Department of Transportation over the city's rule that requires Uber to share real-time location data for its scooters.

Los Angeles says that it needs the data to help manage traffic and minimize the safety risks of abandoned e-bikes or scooters.

Uber argues that the data, even if stripped of personal data, could be used by the government or hackers to track its users.

Los Angeles thinks Uber's primary concerns are skirting regulations and avoiding the disclosure of operational information.