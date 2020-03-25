Discovery -5.2% after pulling 2020 guidance

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is off 5.2% after withdrawing its guidance in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following news of the delayed Olympics, the company said it was ready with preparatory work intact. On its February 27 investor call, it had forecast an Olympics-driven adjusted OIBDA loss of $175M-$200M in Q3 of fiscal 2020; it now sees that impact shifted to fiscal 2021.

"As a result of the unknown impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s financial results and the uncertainty related to its duration, as well as the impact of the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games, the Company is withdrawing its fiscal 2020 outlook," it says.

Meanwhile, amid the pandemic, "television viewing audiences around the globe have increased dramatically. As such, the Company has experienced an increase in ratings and delivery across many television viewing markets as many people are self-isolating at home."

That's offsetting weakness from economic conditions and the company says it's weighing that impact.

It notes it's had access to a committed $2.5B revolving credit facility, and as of Dec. 31, no borrowings on that revolver or commercial paper outstanding, along with $1.55B in cash. On March 12, it drew down $500M under the credit facility.