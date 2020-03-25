Tough times for U.S. funeral homes

It's pretty grim to think about, but funeral-related companies have tumbled along with Wall Street in recent weeks amid the coronavirus crisis.

Funeral homes and mortuaries are limiting contact with customers nationwide in order to avoid spreading the disease, and the state of Washington, the early epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, has outright banned funerals.

Service Corporation (SCI +1.4% ) has slipped almost 30% from a March 4 record high, and smaller rival Carriage Services (CSV +1.1% ) has fallen by almost the same amount. Matthews International (MATW -0.9% ) and Hillenbrand (HI -1.4% ), which both sell caskets and other memorial products, have also declined over 30% since Feb. 19.

As well as taking a hit from offering fewer elaborate ceremonies, funeral homes may likely have a tough time selling pre-sell packages. "Pre-need is also a discretionary spend," said Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger. "Think of the older guy seeing his retirement portfolio take a hit."