Sempra confirms FID on Mexico LNG project, may delay Texas decision

Sempra Energy (SRE +3.2% ) says it will move ahead this year with plans to sanction the planned Costa Azul liquefied natural gas export plant in Mexico, but may delay a decision on the Port Arthur LNG plant in Texas.

Sempra says a final investment decision for the Costa Azul plant will come in Q2, a one quarter delay to its earlier schedule, but it will no longer commit to a Q3 decision on the Port Arthur project.

At Costa Azul, Sempra has non-binding 20-year agreements with Total, Mitsui and Tokyo Gas for each to buy ~800K metric tons/year of LNG.

At its virtual investor day, Sempra reiterated its five-year $32B capital plan, primarily focused on investments at its San Diego Gas & Electric, Southern California Gas and Oncor Electric Delivery utilities.

The company reaffirmed its FY 2020 adjusted EPS guidance range of $6.70-$7.50 and 2021 guidance of $7.50-$8.10.