China iron ore price wipes out 2020 losses on supply concerns

Chinese iron ore futures rose more than 5%, the most since July, on worries over supply as more countries including top iron ore producers ordered lockdowns to contain the coronavirus.

Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange settled +5.1% at 665 yuan/metric ton ($93.97), wiping out YTD losses; benchmark 62% iron ore's spot price settled at $84.70/mt on Tuesday, up from Monday's six-week low of $84.50/mt.

South Africa and Australia, home to some of the world's biggest iron ore mines, have imposed lockdown measures, and top iron ore miner Vale (VALE +2.5% ) has suspended operations at its distribution facility in Malaysia.

Other relevant tickers include RIO, BHP, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:FSUMF