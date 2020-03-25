Metalla provides corporate update

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (OTC:MTA -2.8% ) says that impact of suspension of operations at Pan American's COSE and Joaquin mines, on its mining production levels and resulting cash flow is difficult to predict.

COSE and Joaquin were both expected to be ramping up production in 1H 2020

The company expects near-term cash flow on its royalties on these assets to be lighter than previously anticipated, though it says that the Company's balance sheet is more than adequate to sustain any extended suspension at the COSE and Joaquin mines.

