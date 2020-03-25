Elbit Systems -3% post Q4 results

Elbit Systems (ESLT -3.3% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 22.2% Y/Y to $1.32B, driven by the contributions of ENV and IMI Systems Ltd.

Revenues by area of operations: Airborne systems $438.4M (+0.4% Y/Y); C4ISR systems $356.9M (+29.8% Y/Y); Land systems $367.6M (53.6% Y/Y); Electro-optic systems $124.7M (+21.8% Y/Y); and Other $33.8M (+39.1% Y/Y).

Revenues by geography: Israel $324.6M (+42.7% Y/Y); North America $351.8M (+22.2% Y/Y); Europe $270.4M (+8.3% Y/Y); Asia-Pacific $297.7M (+46.3% Y/Y); Latin America $36M (-12.2% Y/Y); and Other countries $41M (-39.95 Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 30 bps to 21.5%; and operating margin declined by 283 bps to 24.3%.

Q4 Adj. gross margin was 26.8% down by 230 bps ; and adj. operating margin was 9% down by 90 bp s.

Net cash used for operating activities for the year was $53.32M, compared to cash provided $191.66M a year ago.

Backlog of orders $10.03B as of December 31, 2019, as compared to $9.4B last year. ~61% of the current backlog is attributable to orders from outside Israel.

Company says they have not experienced a material impact on ongoing business from the Covid-19 pandemic.

