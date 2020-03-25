Honeywell to cut costs amid 'unprecedented uncertainty'

Besides eliminating merit increases globally, Honeywell (HON +6.6% ) is obligating employees to take two weeks of unpaid leave in Q2 to cut costs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"All executives, up through and including senior staff and the board, will also see reductions in their pay this year and in their bonus payouts in 2021," according to an email obtained by The Charlotte Business Journal.

"Honeywell is preparing for what might be a protracted period of unprecedented uncertainty," CEO Rajeev Gautum declared. "And, while some of our markets remain strong, several of our markets - including aerospace and oil and gas - are facing severe challenges."