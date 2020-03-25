Allegheny Tech, steelworkers union agree to one-year contract extension

Allegheny Technologies (ATI +16.3% ) and the United Steelworkers union say they have agreed to a one-year extension of their expired contract at the company's specialty and standard rolled products businesses and other locations.

The extension through Feb. 28, 2021, is "due to the unprecedented global business and human impacts of the COVID-19 virus," the company says.

The extension applies to 1,300 employees covered by the master contract, working at nine locations: Brackenridge, Pa.; Latrobe, Pa.; Natrona Heights, Pa.; Vandergrift, Pa.; Washington, Pa.; Lockport, N.Y.; Louisville, Ohio; New Bedford, Mass.; and Waterbury, Conn.