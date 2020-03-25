Pilbara Minerals inks lithium supply deal with Chinese firm

Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF) says it signed a five-year deal to supply spodumene concentrate, a mineral mined for its lithium content, to China-based Yibin Tianyi.

The Australian lithium miner says deliveries of the concentrate from the Pilgangoora project to Yibin Tianyi, a unit of China's Suzhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology, will increase to 75K metric tons/year starting in 2021, compared with 60K mt/year in 2020.

The company also says it has not yet seen any material impact to the Pilgangoora operations in Western Australia from the coronavirus, but it has faced some disruption within the supply chain in China, the miner's biggest market.