Stocks recover from morning dip

The Dow and S&P 500 pull up into positive territory as the Nasdaq nears break even in a volatile morning after the White House and Senate reached a deal on a $2T package to keep the economy functioning amid a coronavirus-induced shutdown.

The Dow advances 2.8% , buoyed by Boeing's 31% surge; the S&P 500 rises 0.9% , and the Nasdaq hangs near break-even in late morning trading in New York.

Treasurys stay strong; 10-year Treasury yield falls 5 basis points to 0.80%. Some short-term government debt yields enter negative territory — three-month yield is -0.02%.

Crude oil slips 0.5% to $23.89 per barrel; gold falls 1.4% to $1,636.90 per ounce.

By S&P 500 industry sector, real estate ( +3.4% ) and industrials ( +3.4% ) lead the climb, while communication services ( -1.7% ) and utilities ( -0.1% ) lag the broader index.