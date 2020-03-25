Stocks recover from morning dip

The Dow and S&P 500 pull up into positive territory as the Nasdaq nears break even in a volatile morning after the White House and Senate reached a deal on a $2T package to keep the economy functioning amid a coronavirus-induced shutdown.
The Dow advances 2.8%, buoyed by Boeing's 31% surge; the S&P 500 rises 0.9%, and the Nasdaq hangs near break-even in late morning trading in New York.
Treasurys stay strong; 10-year Treasury yield falls 5 basis points to 0.80%. Some short-term government debt yields enter negative territory — three-month yield is -0.02%.
Crude oil slips 0.5% to $23.89 per barrel; gold falls 1.4% to $1,636.90 per ounce.
By S&P 500 industry sector, real estate (+3.4%) and industrials (+3.4%) lead the climb, while communication services (-1.7%) and utilities (-0.1%) lag the broader index.
U.S. Dollar Index falls 0.3% to 101.77, though still a high level.