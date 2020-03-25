UBS constructive on Grocery Outlet

UBS checks in on Grocery Outlet Holdings (GO +1.4% ) after the company's Q4 earnings report displayed strong demand for certain categories.

"While GO's fastest moving products (water, paper supplies, etc) were consistent with what other consumables retailers have seen, it's also seen lifts across its other categories as customers shop across its store. Importantly, we believe GO's IO structure allows it to be nimble & adapt to local market needs. Its recent comp lifts likely won't be sustainable over the LT. But, we do believe GO can benefit from higher brand awareness, along with new customer & supplier relationships over time."

UBS keeps a Neutral rating on GO and price target of $35.

