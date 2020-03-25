Sibanye-Stillwater warns of South Africa production impact

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBSW +14.5% ) warns that full-year production may fall short of previous guidance in the wake of the suspension of operations at its South African mines.

Sibanye has begun implementing measures to place its South African gold and platinum group metals operations under temporary care and maintenance, as the government begins a 21-day lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the company also warned of lower activity at its Blitz PGM project in the U.S.

Sibanye shares have been rising sharply, as the PGM supply reductions have sent platinum and palladium prices soaring.

ETFs: PPLT, PALL, PLTM, PTM, PGM