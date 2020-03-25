Credit Suisse sees 33% upside on Target

Credit Suisse digs into Target (TGT -6.7% ) after the company was one of the first large retailers to provide an update on financial performance since COVID-19.

CS points to Target's significant sales upside due to essentials/food purchases, but also notes the higher costs that limit the short-term EPS upside.

"These are not data points that can be extrapolated forever, but we believe that the longer-term implications are more positive in our view, given TGT's ability to fulfill such significant demand," writes analyst Seth Sigman.

The firm keeps an Outperform rating on Target and price target of $125 (33% upside potential).

