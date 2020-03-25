ON Semi still in 'oversold territory' - Needham

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) still has an attractive valuation after the 60% gain from a low in early March, says Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill.

Shares are still down 45% from a January high, notes Gill, who says the company is in "oversold territory."

The analyst expects a Chinese revenue "snapback" in H2 since manufacturing plants are back online.

Gill thinks ON is lagging its peers due to its debt level but points out that most of the long-term debt has a few years until maturity.

Needham maintains a Strong Buy rating for ON, which has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

ON shares are down 1.3% to $13.68.

