TransAct announces cost reduction initiatives amid COVID-19 pandemic

TransAct Technologies's (TACT -3.5% ) original growth plan for 2020 called for increasing operating expenses to accelerate the growth of its Food Service Technology market; though in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic the company has postponed any further increases in spending and has implemented cost reduction initiatives.

The cost reduction initiatives include 10% across the board salary reduction, lower sales commissions, 10% reduction of cash retainer fees for all non-employee directors and furloughing ~10% of its workforce

TACT expects to reduce overhead and operating expenses by ~$1.75M from estimated Q1 2020 quarterly run-rate.