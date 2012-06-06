Shares of Amedisys (AMED +6%) finish higher after making a compelling case about the long-term...
Jun. 06, 2012 4:03 PM ETAmedisys, Inc. (AMED)AMEDBy: David Yelle, SA News Editor
Shares of Amedisys (AMED +6%) finish higher after making a compelling case about the long-term potential for the home-nursing sector at Jefferies' Global Healthcare Conference yesterday. The key takeaway was that managed-care prospects are good and should be an increasingly greater driver of growth for the company. One caveat however, the company acknowledged a lack of visibility regarding Medicare reimbursement over the near-term. (webcast)