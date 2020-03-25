Paychex reports EPS beat, guides FY20 EPS above consensus, revenues slightly below consensus

Paychex's (NASDAQ:PAYX) Q3 reports beat on EPS and met on revenue.

PAYX issues mixed guidance for FY20, expects EPS of ~4% (~$3.2), excl. non-recurring items vs. a consensus of $3.08; expects FY20 total revenue of +8-9% (~$4.07B - 4.10B) vs. a consensus of $4.12B.

Management Solutions revenue is anticipated to grow ~4%; PEO and Insurance Solutions revenue is anticipated to grow ~24%.

Operating margin is anticipated to be ~36%; EBITDA margin is anticipated to be ~41%.

Previously: Paychex EPS beats by $0.03, revenue in-line (March 25)