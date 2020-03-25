Big bounces across mREIT sector

Nomura's Matthew Howlett yesterday described mortgage REITs as the "epicenter" of the current crisis.

The sector holds about $500B of mortgage-backed securities - not necessarily a bad thing except for the fact that the holdings are backed by just a little bit of capital and a lot debt which needs to be continually rolled over.

The Fed is buying up billions of agency-backed MBS, but isn't stepping into the non-agency market, which makes up a sizable amount of the holdings of a few of the mREIT players.

The hardest hit of the non-agency mREITs is MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) - it's up 175% today, but from penny stock levels. Others today are also showing nice gains, but again from brutally low levels: New York Mortgage (NYMT +27.5% ), Two Harbors (TWO +49% ), Invesco (IVR +9.5% ), Ellington Financial (EFC +31.8% ), AG Mortgage (MITT +29.4% ).

Looking at the sector giants, while neither Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) nor AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) traffic a whole lot in non-agency paper, Annaly does more than AGNC. Both are up about 20% today, but AGNC has outperformed Annaly by about 1,000 basis points over the past month.

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT