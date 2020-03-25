EPA to waive some regulations for refiners, utilities due to coronavirus

The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to waive compliance requirements and deadlines for a range of industries, including oil refiners, water utilities and sewage plants, as it seeks to help businesses affected by the coronavirus.

The biggest change reportedly would be to waive or postpone coming deadlines to switch to cleaner-burning summer-grade gasoline.

The annual gasoline changeover is intended to help prevent air pollution from rising in the hotter months, but gasoline demand is plunging because of the spreading virus, leading the energy industry to warn that full storage tanks may not be drained of their winter-grade supply in time to make the switch.

IHS Markit's Tom Kloza expects April gasoline demand to drop to levels unseen since the 1960s, off seasonal norms by more than 40%.

