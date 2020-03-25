State AGs ask Amazon, Walmart to prevent price gouging

The Pennsylvania-led group of state attorneys general call on Amazon (AMZN -1.9% ), Facebook (FB -1.4% ), eBay (EBAY +3.3% ), and Walmart (WMT -4.7% ) to prevent coronavirus-related price gouging.

In a letter to the companies, the AGs say there's "an ethical obligation and patriotic duty to help your fellow citizens in this time of need by doing everything in your power to stop price gouging in real-time."

Earlier this week, Amazon revealed it had suspended more than 3,900 selling accounts on its U.S. platform for price gouging. The number added to the tens of thousands of third-party products the company pulled earlier this month.

Last week, an email to some Amazon customers requested their cooperation with a Department of Justice investigation that was reportedly tied to unfair pricing.