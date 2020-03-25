Square jumps 19% after stimulus deal, Nomura upgrade

Square soars 19% after the Senate and White House reach an agreement on a relief plan that includes $350B in assistance to small business and after an upgrade by Nomura Instinet analyst Bill Carcache.

He lifted the fintech to Neutral from Reduce after the stock sank 46% from its February highs.

"While it’s too early to ascertain the failure rate of SQ’s large SME customer base, we no longer believe a Reduce rating is appropriate," he writes in a note to clients.

Maintains $49 target price.

The action comes after Square reduced Q1 guidance and withdrew year guidance due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Carcache notes that Square is shifting investments "away from brand awareness and nonessential hiring towards helping its customer base navigate through the current environment."

"While SQ did not provide specifics on positive operating leverage, it does have numerous levers to dial back on opex," Carcache wrote.

Adds that Cash App QTD trends are roughly in line with management's expectations.

Carcache's rating comes in line with Quant rating of Neutral; Sell-Side average rating, which may not yet reflect the dramatic changes in the current economic environment, is Bullish (14 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 20 Neutral, 1 Bearish).

YTD, Square has declined 26% vs. 24% for the S&P 500, but in the past week it has risen 3.5% vs. a 3.2% decline for the S&P.