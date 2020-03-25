Boeing on pace for record gain; Senate package said to include help

Boeing (BA +30.8% ) is on track for its biggest-ever one-day percentage gain, up by nearly a third and ~75% higher this week alone.

The U.S. Senate coronavirus stimulus bill includes a $17B federal loan program for businesses deemed "critical to maintaining national security," according to the Washington Post; the provision does not mention Boeing by name but was crafted largely for the company's benefit, according to the report.

It is not clear what kind of strings Congress is attaching, such as an equity stake or bans on buybacks, but based on the stock's move today, word may be leaking that the strings are not too bad.

A report that Boeing plans to restart 737 MAX production by May also may be providing a lift.

The stock is still down 40% this month and 50% lower YTD.