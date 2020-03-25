Cnooc to cut capex, production targets in 2020

China's Cnooc (CEO +5.1% ) says it will "significantly" cut capital spending and lower targets for oil and gas production in 2020 in response to plunging oil prices.

While Cnooc is still discussing the scale of the cuts, President Xu Keqiang says the group "will strictly control investment, costs and the number of employees."

Cnooc had planned to increase capital spending to 85B-95B yuan (~$13.3B) this year, the highest level since 2014, from 79.6B yuan in 2019, and expected to raise 2020 production to 525M boe.

The company says it has seen only limited impact on its operations from the coronavirus during Q1, and February oil and gas production was higher than a year earlier.

For FY 2019, Cnooc reported a 15.9% Y/Y increase in profit to 61.05B yuan ($8.6B) in its best performance in five years, on 2.4% higher revenues of 233.2B yuan; full-year total production rose 6.6% to 506.5M boe.