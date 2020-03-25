Gaming and Leisure 'too compelling to ignore', Nomura says

Nomura Instinet analyst Daniel Adam upgrades Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Buy from Neutral, saying its risk/reward is "too compelling to ignore as 'worst case' already priced in."

GLPI surges 25% , perhaps a bit more than its gaming peers, who also jump after the Senate and White House reached an agreement on a $2T virus relief plan that includes $500B in aid for corporations.

Gaming REITs' high-priority rank in their tenants' capital structure isn't reflected in their stock prices, Adam says.

Nomura's base case scenario assumes that GLPI's biggest tenant, Penn National Gaming (PENN +13.9% ), defers near-term rent payments to GLPI in exchange for equity and/or other less liquid assets, which would most likely give PENN time to weather the storm.

Even in a worst-case scenario (if PENN defaults), Adam estimates GLPI fair value at $24 per share; GLPI closed at $22.19 on Tuesday.

Best case scenario assumes casinos re-open in a few weeks, soon enough that GLPI wouldn't need to make concessions to PENN.

Adam is more optimistic than the Quant rating of Neutral.