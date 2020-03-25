On Zillow call, CEO lays out calm plan for outbreak

In an investor call, Zillow Group (Z +12.5% , ZG +12.6% ) CEO Rich Barton lays out how the company is bracing for the COVID-19 pandemic, including personnel moves and expense cuts.

The company will cut expenses by 25% this year, he said, along with cutting almost all marketing spending. It will freeze hiring, and announced earlier this week it would pause its home-buying activities.

Zillow had $2.5B in cash on Feb. 29, and Barton says in a "stress test scenario" with heavy impact from revenue and struggles in Zillow Offers, it would still have $1.35B at the end of 2020.

And he called back to experiences leading through the 9/11 terror attacks (when he was leading Expedia with Zillow Vice Chairman Lloyd Frink) and guiding Zillow through the 2007-08 Global Financial Crisis.

“We successfully navigated these trying periods and emerged from both disruptions stronger than we entered them ... In both of these cases, and throughout our career, optionality was created with cash.”

Barton expressed the company's attitude by expanding (and expanding) on Warren Buffett's well-worn phrase "You only find out who's swimming naked when the tide goes out."

“I want to assure you: Zillow Group is not swimming naked,” he said. “We have wetsuits, navigational instruments and safety gear, all supported by a highly experienced crew who will keep us moving forward until calm waters return.”