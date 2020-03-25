Ross Stores rallies after two-notch Goldman Sachs upgrade

Goldman Sachs lifts Ross Stores (ROST +16.3% ) to a Buy rating from Sell on its view that off-pricers are in a good position in the retail sector.

"While off-pricers are heavily impacted by store closures in the near term, these companies have strong balance sheets and very flexible cost structures / buying models leaving them better positioned than other companies in our coverage to weather this."

"Off-pricers are also much more resilient to slowing consumer spending, as they benefit from downtrading, thus we expect them to outperform during the period of economic weakness that we expect to follow COVID-19 driven disruption."

Goldman Sachs assigns a price target of $93 to rep 11% upside for shares from their current level.