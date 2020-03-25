Baupost open for new business as Klarman puts money to work

The Buffett of Boston is usually heard lamenting the lack of investment opportunities, but Seth Klarman has been buying amidst the carnage - scooping up $1.5B of assets in recent weeks, according to Yahoo Finance. Klarman's $29B Baupost fund is also opening its books to fresh capital for the first time since 2011.

It's notable that while Ray Dalio and his right-hand man were holding court in Davos in late January opining that "cash is trash" and the business cycle had been conquered, Klarman was in Boston warning the opposite.

Klarman had taken cash levels up to 31% at year-end 2019, but that's reportedly dropped quite a ways after the buying.