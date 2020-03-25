Philips prices offering of €1B notes in two tranches

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG +4.8% ) has priced its issue of €500M 1.375% fixed rate notes due 2025 at 99.550%, resulting in a yield of 1.469% and €500M 2.000% fixed rate notes due 2030 at 99.204%, resulting in a yield of 2.089%.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used for general company purposes and sustainable innovation expenditures as defined in the ESG framework and will further enhance the company’s liquidity position in view of the possible continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on financial markets in 2020.

Closing date is scheduled for March 30, 2020.