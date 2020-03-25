Signet Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Signet (NYSE:SIG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.49 (-11.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.12B (-1.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SIG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.