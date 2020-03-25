Lululemon Athletica Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.25 (+21.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.38B (+17.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LULU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 27 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 2 downward.