GameStop Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (-50.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.21B (-27.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GME has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.