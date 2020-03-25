Berenberg upgrades Activision, calling gaming an outbreak winner

Despite some general love for media stocks from analsyts, Berenberg doesn't believe the COVID-19 pandemic bodes well for the sector, while noting that classifieds platforms will take a hit from customers' weakness and events firms may do little better than breaking even.
One "clear winner" in media is gaming, however; the firm upgraded Activision Blizzard (ATVI +1.8%) to Buy, from Hold, and raised its price target to $67 from $55.
That target now implies 21% upside.
Other top picks in gaming from Berenberg: Ubisoft (UBSFY -1.5%) and Electronic Arts (EA -2.8%).