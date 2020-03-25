Private equity buyers on the prowl amid stock carnage

With the S&P 500 down 24% YTD (at yesterday's close), and debt markets also reeling, private equity firms are poised to swoop in and snag some bargains.

The sector — which includes Blackstone (BX +15.7% ), Carlyle Group (CG +16.3% ), and KKR (KKR +14.7% ) — has a record $1.5T in cash piled up and is looking at deals across the struggling travel, entertainment, energy industries, CNBC reports, citing interviews with a half dozen investment bankers.

The initial transactions are expected to be investments rather than full takeovers, they said.

“Private equity is trying to do PIPEs [private investments in public equity] all over the place right now,” said a senior investment banker at a Wall Street firm.

Under PIPEs, the new shares, which dilute holdings of existing shareholders, are generally sold at a discount.

Bloomberg reports that Apollo Global Management (APO +28.9% ) is shopping for distressed debt, some of it from companies it already has in its portfolio.

Banks, though, are mostly advising companies to ignore private equity money for now, until they get a better idea what assistance will be available from the government, CNBC said.

One banker told CNBC that PE investors "only want to invest in the strongest companies", such as consumer staples companies or top restaurant chains, and those targets aren't yet willing to resort to expensive forms of capital.

But not all PE firms may be on the prowl as their existing holdings may also be suffering from the pandemic; as a result, they may be concerned about defaults by companies they already own.

