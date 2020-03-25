Selloff creating bargains in healthcare - Baird

Stating the obvious, Baird analysts have created three lists of healthcare companies that may be worth a look considering their attractive valuations or relatively strong capitalizations amid the COVID-19 selloff.
Companies valued less than net cash (in other words, the market does perceive any present value in their operations): IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA -0.2%), Surface Oncology (SURF -1.8%), Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE +18.9%), Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT +20.9%), Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA +4.1%).
Small/mid-cap well-capitalized firms (no pressing needs for cash for the next two years making them safer bets for investors): Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX +3.9%), Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA +4.3%), argenx SE (ARGX +2%), Coherus BioSciences (CHRS +4.9%), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR +4%), Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA +0.1%), uniQure N.V. (QURE +4.5%), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT +5.2%), Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT +9.4%), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI +4%), Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST -3.5%).
Small caps with near-term value-creating catalysts (data readouts) that could make it easier to raise capital: Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN +3.1%), BELLUS Health (BLU -4.9%), Homology Medicines (FIXX +6.8%).
