Selloff creating bargains in healthcare - Baird

Stating the obvious, Baird analysts have created three lists of healthcare companies that may be worth a look considering their attractive valuations or relatively strong capitalizations amid the COVID-19 selloff.

Companies valued less than net cash (in other words, the market does perceive any present value in their operations): IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA -0.2% ), Surface Oncology (SURF -1.8% ), Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE +18.9% ), Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT +20.9% ), Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA +4.1% ).

Small/mid-cap well-capitalized firms (no pressing needs for cash for the next two years making them safer bets for investors): Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX +3.9% ), Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA +4.3% ), argenx SE (ARGX +2% ), Coherus BioSciences (CHRS +4.9% ), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR +4% ), Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA +0.1% ), uniQure N.V. (QURE +4.5% ), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT +5.2% ), Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT +9.4% ), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI +4% ), Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST -3.5% ).